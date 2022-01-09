16-year-old girl dies in late night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot and killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators say they were called to 16th Way Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive after 9 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they say they found 49-year-old Franklin Harris lying unresponsive in the road close to a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found another vehicle in a grassy area. They say they believe this vehicle belonged to the suspects.

Investigators say they later learned 16-year-old Yasmine Wright was riding in another vehicle and she had been shot and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation suggests Harris turned onto 16th Way Southwest and laid the motorcycle down in the roadway. The suspects drove up and begin to fire shots. They say Wright was hit during the shooting incident. They also say they are looking for at least two suspects. They also say they recovered some weapons from the scene.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.