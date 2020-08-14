16-year old wounded in shooting, Lee County Sheriff investigating

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 16-year-old teen is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. 

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 around 5:30 Thursday afternoon investigators were called by Opelika police about a gunshot victim who had arrived by private vehicle at East Alabama Medical Center.

Upon further investigation, Lee County detectives arrived at the Opelika Mobile Home Park along Carol Avenue and located two vehicles, and one mobile home had been fired into several times.

Sheriff Jay Jones says suspects in the shooting have been identified, firearms have been recovered, and arrests are pending.

News 3 will update you as we can. 

