2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, authorities searching for shooter

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A shooting occurred at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville early Tuesday morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed an employee began shooting at fellow employees around 2:30 a.m., killing two and injuring two others.

Detectives are investigating and working to determine the identity and location of the shooter.

Smith said more details will be provided later Tuesday morning during a news conference.

News 19 crews on scene saw Albertville and Boaz Police, along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, at the plant on Industrial Blvd.

Mueller, headquartered in Chattanooga, has 11 plants across the U.S. and Canada including the one in Albertville, which employs just under 500 people.

The City of Albertville says it’s one of the area’s largest employers and has been in operation for more than 45 years.

Millions of fire hydrants have been manufactured at the plant, leading to the city becoming known as the “Fire Hydrant Capital” of the world.