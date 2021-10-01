2 police officers shot in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Two police officers were shot Friday afternoon in Muscle Shoals, authorities said.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed the shooting just before 3 p.m. A suspect in the shooting was down, he said.

Muscle Shoals Police confirmed all their officers “are fine” in a Facebook post.

The conditions of the officers wasn’t immediately available. But local officials confirm to News 19 that one of the officers involved was transported to Huntsville Hospital. That officer’s family is being escorted by law enforcement to Huntsville Hospital.

Officials haven’t released any information pertaining to deaths, however, a body with a sheet covering was seen in the street and the Colbert County Coroner has been called to the scene.

According to Williamson, the incident began with a police chase that started on Avalon Avenue and ended happened behind Southgate Mall.

East Avalon Avenue between John R Street and Gusmus Avenue was closed while police worked on the scene there.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot behind the mall. Police from Florence, Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield were all at that scene.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

We appreciate the good work of MSPD in the situation that occurred this afternoon. We were in full communication with the police during the pursuit of the suspect. We knew where the suspect was and when the suspect was in custody. We did bring students in from outside and were prepared to implement more secure measures if the situation moved closer to any of our campuses. Principals were fully aware of the situation in real-time as well. As information was relayed to me, I relayed it the principals at every campus simultaneously. Schools were dismissed in normal fashion. MSCS Superintendent Chad Holden

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case because officers were involved, Williamson said.

An ALEA spokesperson said at 4:30 p.m. the agency had no information to release yet.