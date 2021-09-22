2 suspects arrested following shooting on Montclair Road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are now in custody following a shooting on Montclair Road in Birmingham that resulted in a large police presence in the area.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to shots being fired in the 1400 block of Montclair Road near the Crestline community. When officers arrived, there were shots still being fired in the area in close proximity, which at they initiated emergency call for all possible assistance in the area.

Officers were able to locate two male suspects in the area and took them into custody. Mauldin confirmed one of the suspects had an assault rifle.

“We are fortunate that we were able to take these 2 individuals responsible for these reckless actions off the street today,” Mauldin said.

No one was injured in the shooting, Mauldin said. No details have been released on what led up to the shooting.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.