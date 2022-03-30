HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and families from two dozen apartments were displaced after a “brush fire” in Hoover, officials said Wednesday night.

Several fire units responded to the City Heights apartments on Alpine Village Drive off Lorna Road to calls of a large brush fire driven by the wind, according to Hoover Fire Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Hoover Fire said the brush fire had been extinguished.

“One building, although not directly involved, received enough thermal damage to the exterior to displace families in twenty-six units,” Hoover Fire said in a post on social media. “Red Cross has responded to the scene.”

