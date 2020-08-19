21-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by train in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 21-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit and killed by a train in Auburn.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at 1:10 a.m., Auburn Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a west bound CSX train on the railroad tracks near the 300 block of Bragg Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an injured 21-year-old male near the tracks. Police and Fire personnel administered first aid on scene. The victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital by helicopter. After further medical treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Although the immediate family has been notified, the victim’s identity is currently being withheld in order for the family to communicate with other members.

The case is being investigated as an accident, however, it remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

