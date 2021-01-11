 

3 arrested in Russell County for illegal moonshine production

Alabama News

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Wednesday, Jan. 6th, during a search for illegal moonshine stills in rural Russell County, Special Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation discovered a 48-barrel still on Rutherford Road near Hurtsburo.

Agents requested assistance from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant for a residence associated with the still.

Law enforcement officers seized approximately 325 gallons of illicit moonshine whiskey. Also recovered were several items suspected to be stolen property, including flatbed trailers, a horse trailer, AR-15-style rifle and documents related to identity theft. according to officials.

Three suspects were arrested and are now in custody, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Manuel Eugene Davis, 58, and charged him with two felony counts of Possession of a Moonshine Still and Manufacturing or Distribution of Moonshine Whiskey, two felony counts of Obscuring a Vehicle Identification Number, one felony count of Possession of Marihuana in the first degree, one felony count of Trafficking in Stolen Identities. He was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $38,500 bond.
  • Manuel Eugene Davis Jr., 34, also was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Moonshine Still and Manufacturing or Distribution of Moonshine Whiskey, two felony counts of Obscuring a Vehicle Identification Number, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Marihuana in the second degree, one felony count of Trafficking in Stolen Identities and one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property in the second degree. He also was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $35,000 bond.
  • Gabrius Immanuel Mitchell, 37, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Moonshine Still and Manufacturing or Distribution of Moonshine Whiskey, two felony counts of Obscuring a Vehicle Identification Number, one felony count of Possession of Marihuana in the first degree and one felony count of Trafficking in Stolen Identities. He, too, was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $38,500 bond.

ALEA’s SBI and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

