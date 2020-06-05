3 members of Auburn University’s athletic field crew hailed as heroes

Eric Kleypas, Anthony Sanderson, and Zach Willard are the recipients of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero award for the month of June.

The trio sprang into action in early March when a groundskeeper started feeling dizzy and became unresponsive as he and other members of the field crew were putting a tarp on the baseball field. Crew members quickly realized their coworker was in cardiac arrest. Kleypas and Willard began CPR while Sanderson, who is the athletic trainer, grabbed an automated external defibrillator (AED) and shocked the man twice, achieving a return of spontaneous circulation to his heart.

The groundskeeper was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus where he was treated and diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia and ultimately transported to a hospital in Atlanta for open heart surgery.

Kleypas, Sanderson, and Willard will be recognized at a socially distant ceremony to be held at a later date.