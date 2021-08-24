4-day-old baby abducted in Fairfield

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 4-day-old newborn baby has been abducted from his home in Fairfield.
According to Sgt. Joni Money, the JCSO received a call at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday about the missing baby. Money said he was taken from the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield.
JCSO also sent out an alert via their app that reported the infant’s mother put him in a play pen before taking a nap. When she awoke, the infant was gone.
No other information is known at that time, but officers continue to investigate. Detectives are currently on the scene of the abduction.
