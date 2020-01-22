85-year-old Alabama air force vet volunteers to keep wife’s memory alive

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — A Cullman County man is not letting his age stop him from his passions.

Edwin Calvert, 85, is a member of several organizations, including a local volunteer fire department.

Edwin was born and raised in Cullman County. He said he loves his community and has taught his family to always give back.



On a normal day, Edwin routinely check on his 40 plus cattle.

“I just come out everyday to make sure they’re doing OK,” said Edwin Calvert.

It’s something he says he won’t stop doing until he physically can’t.

“My back hurts some. My feet hurt…but I keep going. If you don’t quit going, you’re going to get worse,” said Calvert.

Edwin said his age is not something he thinks about. In fact, he doesn’t think about it much because he has too many things to do.

“I’m a volunteer with the Thimble Fire Department. I’m very active in the Alabama Cattlemen Association, in the county association which is a member of the state association. I’ve been a director forever,” said Calvert.

And the list goes on. Edwin served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years. He was also an EMT. Now, he splits his time with several farmer and cattleman groups and the volunteer fire department.

He hopes he’s setting the example for his children and grandchildren.

“Honesty, good work ethic, and fun,” said Calvert.

He said he learned that from his better half, his wife Betty, who passed away a few years ago.

“She loved it and she was really active in the CattleWomen’s Association for years,” said Calvert.

Edwin said his family helps him out on the ranch, but Betty was the one who really loved the cows, so he thinks of her every day he’s outside with them.

“Somebody told me right afterwards that you just lost 50% of yourself. I said, nope you’re wrong. I lost at least 95% of me. That’s how close we were and if I tear up, I still miss her,” said Calvert.

Edwin said by staying busy, he’s following Betty’s legacy and showing the community that age is really just a number.

