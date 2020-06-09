96-year-old recovers from COVID-19 after 36 days at East Alabama Medical Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An inspiring story out of east Alabama where a 96-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 after spending more than a month in the care of doctors and nurses at East Alabama Medical Center.

For 36 days the family of 96-year-old Lois Stephens prayed nearly daily outside East Alabama Medical Center.

“She was transported to EAMC on April 29th and was released June 3rd, and because there are visitor restrictions she was at 96-years-old away from her family which was awful because we are really close,” shared her grand-daughter Tara Albright.

Mona’s, as her family calls her, COVID-19 diagnosis was dire. She could barely talk or move, she was so weak. Because of her age options were limited.

“It was the worst 36 days of our life – of all of our lives,” shared Albright.

Mona was isolated from her family, but she was not alone. While her family kept vigil outside, they say a team of EAMC doctors and nurses did an exceptional job of caring for her during her hospitalization.

Albright says one nurse, Harry Ward, went above and beyond.

“My daughter made these picture board for her. Her nurse Harry said I will just meet you outside to get them. He took them back up to her, and he didn’t just put them up. No, he got her glasses and got them real close to her and would show the pictures to her. He called me and said she looked at them and was pointing,” said Albright.

With Harry’s care and others Mona began eating by herself. More than a month after her admission she was cleared to enter a rehab facility in Alex City and released from the hospital.

“Oh, it was so emotional seeing her for the first time. I tell you what this virus is real,” shared Albright.

Mona is slowly getting back to normal.

“She called me at three in the morning the other day not realizing what time it was and was like ‘Hey Tara” – and I was like ‘Well hey, Mona’ she’s calling all of us,” said Albright.

The family is more than grateful.

“No matter how dire the circumstances are, God still sits on the throne and he is still working miracles,” said Albright.

We wish Mona and her family all the best.