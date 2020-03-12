ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama.

ADPH gave an update at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We do expect in the coming days we will have positive testing, but as of now we do not have any,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer.

ADPH says testing is only done in the ADPH Lab in Montgomery. They say they have done testing of many people and have not had any positive results. People can be screened at local health departments, but those samples must be tested in Montgomery.

Health officials encourage people to wash their hands and practice good hygiene, and if you are sick, do not go into work. They are not recommending schools or daycare programs to be canceled, but they are discouraging “large mass gatherings.”

