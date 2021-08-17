AHA: “State has 11 more ICU patients than beds”

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — On Monday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported a total of 2,634 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

According to Dr. Don Williamson, the situation in Alabama is very dire. He said there are a total of 1,557 total ICU beds. On Tuesday, Williamson said there are 1,568 patients who needed an ICU bed. Williamson said this means the state has 11 more ICU patients than beds available.

Locally, Southeast Health has stated they are treating 119 patients for COVID, the most the have health system has seen during the whole pandemic.

This is why Dr. Williamson is begging Alabamians to take the pandemic seriously.

“This is not a problem for COVID patients alone,” Dr. Williamson said. “This is now a problem for all of us. No one knows if we are going to have a stroke or a heart attack. We now have people being cared for in ER’s and they are staying there for hours and days.”

Dr. Williamson said the only thing that will make a difference long-term is mask-wearing, vaccinated or unvaccinated. He said even if you are vaccinated and not wearing a mask, you are at high risk of getting the infection in the next two weeks.