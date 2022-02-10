 

Alabama bill would ban hormone treatment for transgender minors

Alabama News

by: , Kim Chandler

Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A legislative committee has advanced a proposal to prohibit transgender minors from being treated with puberty-blockers, hormone treatment or surgery.

The Senate Health Committee on Wednesday approved the bill. It would make it a felony for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people age 18 or younger.

The bill now heads to the full Alabama Senate. Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt of Trussville told the committee the bill is about protecting children.  

A parent, a transgender teen and other advocates spoke against the bill, saying it would harm kids instead of protecting them.

