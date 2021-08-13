Alabama Board of Education bans critical race theory in classrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – On Thursday, The Alabama Board of Education officially passed a resolution to ban teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools.

In a 6-2 vote, board members voted along party and race lines to ban the teaching of anything that would “indoctrinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”

The topic was first discussed in June, with conservatives around the nation passionate to ban teaching, an academic concept taught in college.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey has said critical race theory isn’t currently taught in K-12 public schools.

Along with the resolution, the board adopted an administrative rule that would allow action to be taken against teachers who violate the new policy.

With no specific discipline recommended, punishments will be left for local school boards to decide.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.