Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding charged with DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Pete Golding, defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with driving under the influence.

Golding, 37, was arrested at 1 a.m. Thursday in Northport city limits, according to Northport Police Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, who only confirmed that a Stephen Thomas Golding had been arrested. Golding’s identity was confirmed through a search of the University of Alabama’s salary database.

A native of Hammond, Louisiana, Golding first came to Alabama in 2018 to work as a defensive assistant under head coach Nick Saban. By 2019, he was promoted to head defensive coordinator. Under his leadership, Golding commanded one of the best defenses in college football, including winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020.

Golding’s coaching career began in 2006 as a graduate assistant at Delta State, where he had played safety on the football team. He would coordinate defensive strategy at schools like Tusculum College, Southeastern Louisiana, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

According to jail records, he was booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $500 bond.