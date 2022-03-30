COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) have made changes to its in-person visitation protocols.

On March 28, the department modified its mask policy from mandatory to optional for both staff and inmates, with exception of visitation sessions.

Starting April 2nd, the department will alter its protocols further with the following changes taking place:

visits will expand from one hour to two hours

total number of visitors will go from two to four

the six-foot social distancing requirement will end

the plexiglass barrier will be removed

physical contact will be allowed at the entry and the exit of the visit

vending food and drinks will be allowed

According to the ADOC, visitation may be put on hold at any time due to extenuating circumstances, including “an increase in community infection rates with warning from the ADPH; an increase in inmate infection rates at a given facility; and, an increase in staff infection rates at a given facility”.