COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) have made changes to its in-person visitation protocols.
On March 28, the department modified its mask policy from mandatory to optional for both staff and inmates, with exception of visitation sessions.
Starting April 2nd, the department will alter its protocols further with the following changes taking place:
- visits will expand from one hour to two hours
- total number of visitors will go from two to four
- the six-foot social distancing requirement will end
- the plexiglass barrier will be removed
- physical contact will be allowed at the entry and the exit of the visit
- vending food and drinks will be allowed
According to the ADOC, visitation may be put on hold at any time due to extenuating circumstances, including “an increase in community infection rates with warning from the ADPH; an increase in inmate infection rates at a given facility; and, an increase in staff infection rates at a given facility”.