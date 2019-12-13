Alabama Department of Education votes to implement new math standards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A vote to change math standards for K-12 schools across Alabama led to heated moments at the Alabama State Board of Education meeting Thursday.

One notable exchange was between Gov. Kay Ivey and board member Stephanie Bell, who was concerned that many of the board members had not see the final product before voting. Ivey said she was just trying to limit debate, and give other board members a chance to speak.

Bell disagreed with the changes, but Gov. Ivey supported them. Ultimately, the board voted to approve a new course of study.

“It was overwhelming, I think parents and teachers want their children to know their multiplication tables,” Ivey said.

Thirty-two educators from around the state spoke either spoke in favor or opposition to the changes. For more than a year, a committee of Alabama educators worked on the new course of study.

“All the educators back in the day would tell us how great education was going to be in 2020, look at where we are today, do not expect these standards,” Mike Parson said.

Others took to the podium supporting the changes.

“We’ve done everything you’ve asked us to do, and now we just ask you to please vote ‘Yes,'” one teacher said.

Opponents to the changes claim the new standards are too similar to Common Core. Some of the changes include advance courses and how students are taught to solve math problems.

The changes will be implemented during the 2020-21 school year.

