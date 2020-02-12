Alabama doctor convicted of child pornography charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama doctor was convicted Tuesday of producing and possessing child pornography.

The Department of Justice says Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon Jr. was found guilty of child pornography charges after five days of testimony.

The agency says investigators found that Moon secretly recorded neighbors and guests in his home, including minors, from 1990 to about 2012. Some of the individuals were naked, getting dressed and undressing.

It’s unclear when Moon will be sentenced but he faces 15 to 30 years for producing child pornography and a maximum of 20 years for possessing child pornography.