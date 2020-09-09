Alabama finds creative way to staff polls in November

Alabama News

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON- (Nexstar Bureau) Across America, election officials feel the pressure to make sure voting places are fully staffed.

Officials say finding workers is always a challenge and the pandemic means many elderly volunteers will stay home.

Now, Alabama is turning to high school students for help.

The state is allowing up to two students per polling location to work as unpaid interns. 

That will provide thousands of additional workers.

“In Alabama we’re not concerned about having enough poll workers,” said Secretary of State John Merrill. “We could have approximately 4,000 students available [to help work polls.]”

Election officials say they want to avoid long lines and technology issues that delayed this summer’s primary voting in some states such as Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

