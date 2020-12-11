 

Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama News

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During his weekly radio show, longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The longtime radio voice told Alabama coach Nick Saban during his “Hey Coach” radio show that he and his wife Claudette both tested positive for the virus.

Gold, 66, said the positive test will force him to miss Saturday’s game at Arkansas, ending a streak of 409 consecutive football games he’s called for the university.

Gold began announcing Alabama games in 1988.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

69° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 69° 53°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 70° 48°

Monday

58° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 58° 41°

Tuesday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories