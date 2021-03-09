Alabama gambling bill fails in Senate by 2 votes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Senate has voted against the gambling bill Tuesday.

The bill got 19 votes in favor of passing and 13 against but since it is a constitutional amendment, it required 21 votes to pass.

This comes after Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on her openness of the bill being voted on by Alabamians.

“Early this morning, I had a good meeting with Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon regarding the gaming bill, and I am pleased with the progress that is being made. For weeks, I have worked closely with Senator Marsh and others on this legislation which could be transformative if done right. While I believe more work needs to be done, moving the bill through the legislative process is a vital next step. My commitment remains the same: to let the people of Alabama have the final say on a good bill that, once and for all, addresses a long-standing challenge that has faced our state.” Gov. Kay Ivey

During deliberation on the Senate floor, Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) pleaded with his constituents to keep the bill alive for residents to vote on it.

Here’s the roll call of the gambling vote. pic.twitter.com/mRR8iZPrmu — Jeff Sanders (@JeffSandersNews) March 9, 2021

The bill originally had five locations for planned casinos. Before a final vote was counted, two more casinos were added to the amendment in Houston and Lowndes Counties.

Sen. Marsh spoke with CBS 42’s Jeff Sanders following the vote. He said he take’s full responsibility for the bill’s defeat.

Someone else may bring up a simple lottery bill during the Legislative Session, according to Sen. Marsh.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.