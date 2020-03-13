Alabama governor urges everyone to be counted in 2020 census

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- You count, so be counted! That’s a message Alabama Governor Kay Ivey wants you to hear loud and clear.

Ivey formally kicked off the 2020 census Thursday by encouraging full participation.

This year, you can complete the census online.

Copies are also being mailed to Alabamians in the coming days.

“Back in 2017, when I first became governor, I alluded to the fact that the 2020 census would be deciding Alabama’s future. Well, folks, that time has arrived. It is now,” said Ivey said.

Ivey says Alabama stands to lose a congressional seat if all Alabamians are not counted in the 2020 census.