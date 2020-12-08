 

 

Alabama hits new record for virus hospitalizations

Alabama News

by: Associated Press

Posted:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to pick up takeout orders behind a partition displaying a sign to remind customers to wear a mask, at the Penrose Diner, in south Philadelphia. Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. and Americans can once again go to the movies, cheer at an NBA game or give Grandma a hug. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals.

State numbers show that 2,079 patients were in the hospital Monday. Dr. Don Williamson is the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He says at least three hospitals have begun to postpone non-emergency procedures amid staff shortages. Williamson says he is concerned the situation will worsen headed into the holidays.

The state health department has reported more than 272,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and more than 3,800 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.

