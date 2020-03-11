Alabama House votes to lift ban on yoga in public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has inched forward with lifting a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools. The Alabama House of Representatives voted 84-17 for the bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika.

The bill is an attempt to reverse a 1993 policy that booted yoga from public schools. The House-passed bill says that local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga poses and stretches.

It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste.” The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms.



