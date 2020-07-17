Alabama law school graduate tapped as interim U.S. District Attorney for north Alabama

Alabama News

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the appointment of Prim Escalona as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

She is stepping into the role after Jay Town made the decision to step down and join the private sector. His last day in office was Wednesday.

Escalona is a University of Alabama law school graduate. For the last two years, she served in the Department of Justice Office of Legislative Affairs as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General. Prior to that, she served as a clerk for the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and as a Deputy Solicitor General for Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories