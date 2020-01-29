Alabama lawmakers preview 2020 legislative session

Next week, Alabama lawmakers will gather in Montgomery to kick off the start of the in 2020 legislative session.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers talked about some of the issues they will face in the 2020 legislative session.

“The upcoming census, our prison concerns, healthcare, mental healthcare and education reform,” Ivey said.

One of the biggest challenges for the state will be prison reform and rehabilitation. There has been committee meeting outside of the legislative session working on this issue.

“I think where we have done a disservice is not promoting vocational and pushing vocational training in prisons,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said.

Marsh, R-Anniston, said programs like those will help people who get out of prison will stay out. He is advocating for more vocational training inside the prisons.

Health care is also a big topic for the legislature, with Democratic leadership say they’re still in favor of Medicaid expansion.

“If we are going to have a robust workforce, we have to have a healthy workforce also,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro.

“There’s about 43% of people in cities in Alabama that don’t have access to a primary care physician,” said Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said the legislature could see a lottery bill get serious attention during the upcoming session.

“The feeling of some of the legislators promote the lottery is that we need to move is that we need to move with an education lottery,” McCutcheon said.

Lawmakers will return for the next session next Tuesday.

