Alabama local restaurant reacts to mask mandate

PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Governor Ivey extends Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order, which includes the mask mandate, until November 8th.

The governor’s decision to extend the “Safer at Home” order makes mask required when in public and interacting within six feet of someone from another household. This also means masks are required when shopping for groceries and dining in restaurants, however one restaurant owner says the mask mandate isn’t the driving factor behind the lower sales.

“I think the COVID-19 has affected my business, not the mask.  Basically, you know the dine-in was a struggle, so we did a lot of walk-in, and now we open up for dine-in. And people are very choosy, about coming in to dine-in. Most of it is take out,” says Nelson Rodriguez, owner of Giovanni’s Pizza in Phenix City.

State associations for hospitals and doctors have urged Governor Ivey to keep the mask requirement in place.

