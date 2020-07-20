Alabama lynching memorial to open at night

FILE – This April 23, 2018, file photo, shows a display at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., that honors thousands of people killed in racist lynchings. The organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the era of Reconstruction. The Equal Justice Initiative said it has now documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – There’s a new way to see the national lynching memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.

The memorial this week will begin opening to visitors each Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The founder of the organization that built the memorial, Bryan Stevenson, says the attraction is particularly poignant at night since so many lynchings were done after dark.

The memorial includes the names of more than 4,000 people who were killed in acts of racial terror from the the 1870s to the 1950s. Their names are etched on about 800 steel slabs, and there are also statues to document racial oppression.

