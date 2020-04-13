Alabama man accused of fatal stabbing at mobile home park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Authorities say a man is in custody after being accused of fatally stabbing a man after an altercation at a store in western Jefferson County.

AL.com reported that Jesus Rodriquez is charged with manslaughter with bond set at $15,000. He’s accused of killing Regelio Diaz. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money says deputies found Diaz dead from stab wounds Saturday night at a mobile home park.

Witnesses told investigators that Diaz followed Rodriquez to the mobile home park after getting into an argument a local store, and Rodriquez fatally stabbed him.

Rodriquez is hospitalized with injuries he received during the fight.