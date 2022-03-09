MONTGOMERY, Al. (WRBL) — An Enterprise resident was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for “committing murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime”, along with various gun and drug charges.

Jareece Edward Blackmon, 28, was sentenced on Mar. 8, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Alabama. Due to the federal nature of his crimes, he is not eligible for parole.

In June of 2017, Montgomery Police officers responded to a reported shooting at a local business. Upon arrival, officers found Blackmon with a gunshot wound to his leg, along with a stolen Ruger .380 in his car, and ammunition in a mesh bag that had his blood on it.

A couple months later in August of 2017, Blackmon and others went to an Enterprise residence to buy a large amount of marijuana. One individual entered the home with Blackmon, was shot multiple times, and died.

Officers executed a search warrant on Blackmon, and found multiple firearms, along with more than eighteen pounds of marijuana. One of the firearms was later determined to be the gun used in the murder, with further analysis showing it contained Blackmon’s DNA.

After facing trial in December of 2021, Blackmon was found guilty of the following charges:

using and discharging a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking

conspiracy to traffic marijuana

possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm

This case was prosecuted in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. The program focuses on creating locally-based strategies for reducing violent crime.