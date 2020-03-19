Alabama man wanted for sexually abusing a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama have asked for the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually abusing a girl.

Allen Dale Stromberg is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Joe Sedinger says 45-year-old Stromberg is being charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities say Stromberg has an Alabama commercial driving license. He may be looking for work as a truck driver or heavy machine operator in the Dothan area.

Tips can be sent to the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

