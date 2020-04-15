Alabama officer charged with murder after ‘love triangle gone wrong’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama police detective fatally shot a woman as part of a “love triangle” dispute with a colleague.

Birmingham police Detective Alfreda Fluker was charged Tuesday with capital murder in the death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller. Fluker was also charged with the attempted murder of Detective Mario Theodore White, her coworker on the Crime Reduction Team.

Birmingham police said Fuller was shot Friday multiple times. She was found inside White’s unmarked vehicle. White wasn’t wounded in the shooting. Fluker was arrested Saturday.

Police said the exact details were unknown but at one point both women were in a relationship with White.