Alabama officials warn people about severe weather coming this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Emergency Management officials say being prepared for severe weather means having a plan.

“The most important thing to remember in the event of a tornado warning is to get inside and get something like a helmet or blanket to protect your head,” said Jonathan Gaddy, assistant director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Gaddy said it’s also important to check on friends and neighbors.

“Have a buddy system if you know somebody under risk call that person and say he this is whats going on,” he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey is asking people to be vigilant of potentially severe weather this weekend.

“Be sure that you listen to the weather and follow their instruction, some of it predicted to be strong, stay weather aware,” Ivey said.

During severe weather, mobile homes are always a concern for first responders. They’re asking people to find a storm shelter nearby.

“So we want people to treat these storms just as seriously as they would a storm in March or April,” Gaddy said.

