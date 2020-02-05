Alabama politicians react following President Trump’s acquittal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both Articles of Impeachment Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate voted 52-48 in favor of finding the president not guilty of Article I, abuse of power. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the lone Republican to vote “guilty” alongside Democrats. Senators were split down the party line, 53-47, finding the president not guilty of Article II, obstruction of Congress, resulting in the president’s acquittal.

Some politicians in Alabama have cheered, while others have criticized, the final verdict.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones quoted Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” when discussing his reasoning for voting to convict President Trump.

In To Kill a Mockingbird, Atticus Finch said, “The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.”



All along, my conscience has been my guide. But voting my conscience does not require courage — it simply requires doing what I know is right. pic.twitter.com/4ijgsy3Qgi — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) February 5, 2020

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who voted to acquit the president on both articles, says he is glad the impeachment trial is now over.

For the sake of the American people, it’s time to put this behind us and move on. I look forward to getting back to our legislative duties for the good of our country. https://t.co/et6HJd2oWe — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 5, 2020

U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne released a video of him ripping up a piece of paper meant to symbolize the Articles of Impeachment. It was a nod to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Pelosi was criticized by conservatives for the move that was caught on video during the broadcast.

Hey @SpeakerPelosi — time to rip up your Articles of Impeachment. This sham is finally over! pic.twitter.com/L13BodXpsp — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) February 5, 2020

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell called the trial a sham and contested the verdict by the Senate. She called on citizens to go out and vote in November to “#DefendOurDemocracy.”

Our democracy will not fight for itself. It does not have a voice – but YOU do.



We must all #DefendOurDemocracy next November. Let’s take this fight to the ballot box. Because in the United States of America, right matters. https://t.co/NsgpffpG08 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) February 5, 2020

Rep. Mike Rogers made his point simple by telling Democrats that they “need to get over it and accept the fact that Donald Trump is our president.”

Democrats need to get over it and accept the fact that Donald Trump is our president. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) February 5, 2020

The president himself made somewhat of a comment following the end of the trial by posting a video to his Twitter moments after the final gavel. The video shows a TIME magazine cover with multiple Trump campaign signs with the years going from the year 2020 up until the year 9000. The video ends with the sign reading “Trump 4EVA.”

The president says he will deliver an official statement following the final verdict Thursday at the White House.

