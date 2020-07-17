Alabama Power put on blast for over-charging families over $63 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Public Service Commission Candidate Laura Casey called on the Public Service Commission to “do their job” after stating that Alabama Power rips off hardworking Alabamians with the consent of the Public Service Commission.

Documents from the Public Service Commission show that Alabama Power has currently over-charged Alabama families by $112,737,502 through May 31. That number includes prior surplus and overcharges of more than $63 million.

Laura Casey has joined consumer advocacy groups and called for Alabama Power to refund the surplus to Alabama families. She made the following statement in a press release earlier today:

Alabamians need representation that prioritizes their interests above the interests of greedy elites. Our state’s current Public Service Commission has allowed Alabama Power to over-charge hardworking families in the middle of a pandemic, to the tune of 112 million dollars. This is unconscionable. The Alabama Public Service Commission empowered a special interest group to cheat families out of their money. Alabama families have dealt with work stoppages, furloughs, and wage shortages. Small businesses across our state are trying their hardest just to stay open. Hardworking Alabamians are making sacrifices to keep their heads above water all while Alabama Power rips them off, with the Alabama Public Service Commission’s consent. The Public Service Commission needs to force Alabama Power to remit every Alabamian who was cheated out of their hard-earned money. The Public Service Commission’s sole responsibility is to ensure Alabama’s power consumers are treated fairly. They need to do their job. Alabama Public Service Commission Candidate Laura Casey (D)

