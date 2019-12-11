Alabama ranked No. 5 for Christmas spirit

(WIAT) — With Christmas coming up, more and more people are beginning to feel the holiday spirit, especially here in Alabama. A new study by CenturyLink ranks Alabama as the 5th state in the country with the most Christmas spirit.

There were two categories that CenturyLink focused on to gather these results: online activity and area culture.

The top 5 states are Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, Ohio, and Alabama, and the bottom 5 states are Arizona, Florida, California, Hawaii, and Nevada. If you want to see the full ranking list, along with more information on the data that was collected, you can check out the study here.

