Alabama school bus driver charged with possession of child pornography

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Police Department has charged a Hoover City School bus driver for possessing child pornography.

Earl Frasier, 60, was taken into custody by Hoover police Wednesday before being taken to the Moody Police Department for questioning.

According to Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt, a detective in the internet crime against children task force received a tip that Fraser was in possession of child porn.

Fraser is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail. He had been a bus driver for the school district since 2018.

Hoover City Schools has released a statement following Fraser’s arrest:

“We have been made aware that a bus driver who has driven for us since October 2018 has been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography. School district authorities are in close communication with law enforcement officials as the investigation continues.



The Hoover Board of Education will act on this matter immediately, decisively and within compliance of the law.” Hoover City Schools

No other information has been released at this time.

