Alabama Secretary of state releases ‘how to’ guide for interested poll workers

Alabama’s Secretary of State is sharing guidelines for poll workers as the November 3 General election draws closer.

In a statement released this morning, Secretary of State John Merrill shared the requirements for becoming a poll worker in the state of Alabama. Under state law, residents are required to be nominated by a party with a candidate on the ballot. The name  of the poll worker must be submitted in writing by the county executive committee or nominees for office to the polling place inspector, noting their appointment.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Democratic Party should call (334) 262-2221. Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Republican Party should call (205) 212-5900. Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll watcher for the Libertarian Party should call (205) 328-8683.

For the complete 2020 guide for Alabama poll workers click here.

