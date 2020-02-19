Alabama senate campaign ads heat up the airwaves ahead of the March 3 primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Right now, we’re a little less than two weeks away from Alabama’s primary, and the race for the U.S. Senate is heating up.

The top three candidates– Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, and Tommy Tuberville– are running negative ads against each other attacking their opponents’ records.

The winner of this race will take on Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says this only the beginning of the negative campaigning.

“People lament negative advertising. But if it didn’t work, they wouldn’t use it. What you’ve got, you’ve got a three-man race. Moore is not really doing much,” Flowers said.

Alabama’s primary election is Tuesday, March 3rd.