Alabama statewide mask ordinance an ‘overstep,’ lieutenant governor says

Alabama News

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s lieutenant governor says the statewide mask ordinance announced earlier today by Governor Kay Ivey is an “overstep.”

About an hour after Ivey’s announcement, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement, including the following:

“Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are among the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, and I have tried to set a public example in those regards.”

“Issuing a statewide face mask mandate, however, is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”

Read the lieutenant governor’s full statement below:

Ainsworth joined CBS 42 Anchor Jack Royer to discuss his comments further. Watch the interview in the video above.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Updates

    More 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Wednesday

    94° / 68°
    Thunderstorms likely early
    Thunderstorms likely early 40% 94° 68°

    Thursday

    94° / 75°
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

    Friday

    95° / 74°
    Plenty of sun
    Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

    Saturday

    96° / 75°
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny 10% 96° 75°

    Sunday

    97° / 76°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 20% 97° 76°

    Monday

    96° / 76°
    Afternoon thunderstorms
    Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 96° 76°

    Tuesday

    93° / 75°
    A few thunderstorms possible
    A few thunderstorms possible 60% 93° 75°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    81°

    8 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    81°

    84°

    9 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    84°

    83°

    10 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    83°

    82°

    11 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    82°

    81°

    12 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    81°

    80°

    1 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    80°

    79°

    2 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    79°

    78°

    3 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    78°

    77°

    4 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    77°

    77°

    5 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    77°

    77°

    6 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    77°

    76°

    7 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    76°

    77°

    8 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    77°

    79°

    9 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    79°

    83°

    10 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    83°

    86°

    11 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    86°

    87°

    12 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    87°

    89°

    1 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    89°

    91°

    2 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    91°

    91°

    3 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    91°

    92°

    4 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    92°

    93°

    5 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    93°

    92°

    6 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    92°

    91°

    7 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    91°

    More Political Stories

    More Politics

    Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Trending Stories