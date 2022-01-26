Alabama teen allegedly killed man as 2-year-old son watched

17-year-old Jerimiah Walker has been charged with capital murder, court documents show. He was arrested on January 22. (Blue Police Lights, Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Montgomery Police say a teenager allegedly shot and killed a man in front of his 2-year-old son.

17-year-old Jerimiah Walker has been charged with capital murder, court documents show. He was arrested on January 22.

Walker is accused of shooting Thomas Hand Jr., 37, of Montgomery. According to a report by the Associated Press, Hand was the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, who is from D’Iberville, Mississippi.

Online records show the teen is in the custody of the Montgomery County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

It is unconfirmed if an attorney has been appointed in the case. Police say more information will be made available at a later time as the investigation is ongoing.