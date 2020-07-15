Alabama voters turn out in record numbers for runoff despite COVID-19

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says more than 626,551 or 17.36% of the state’s eligible voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Primary Runoff Election.

Merrill’s office attributes the large turnout to the state’s commitment to providing voters with safe, secure and fair elections. His office says the state worked with local elections officials to make sure all 1,980 polling places were sanitary on Election Day.

“We witnessed a record number of absentee ballots cast in a Runoff Election as Alabamians had more than 110 days to apply due to the declared states of emergency. Even with the high number of absentee ballots returned, Alabamians still showed up to vote in-person on Election Day, proving that the ability to vote in-person is valued and necessary in our state. We will continue to fight for this right, despite efforts to move to all-mail elections,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

The Cares Act opened the door to available funding to provide masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, cleaning supplies, hand-sanitizer, alcohol wipes, and professional cleaning services for polling places for those who applied.