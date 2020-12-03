Alabama’s Rogers selected to serve as ranking member on Armed Services Committee

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District has been selected to serve as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Elected in 2002, the Republican from Calhoun County serves an area of Alabama which includes parts of Fort Benning and the Anniston Army Depot.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my colleagues to lead the Republicans as Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee for the 117th Congress,” said Rep. Mike Rogers. “The nature of warfare is changing, and we must adapt accordingly. The future of the free world depends on meeting these challenges. As Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will work to modernize our military, combat our rising adversaries, and dominate the battlefields of this century.”

Rogers, who has an office in Opelika, has served on the House Armed Services Committee for all 18 years of his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives.