Alabamians killed during Saturday storms identified

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people who were killed during severe weather in Pickens County Saturday have been identified.

The victims were Tyrone Spain, 51, as well as Albert and Susan Barnett. Their identities were confirmed by Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless. The deaths were confirmed along Settlement Road.

Spain ran a taxi service in Tuscaloosa County called Spain Taxi Service. Albert was 85 years old while Susan was 75.

The circumstances of their deaths or where they were when they died was not confirmed.

During storms that swept through the Southeast and Midwest Saturday, a total of 11 people were killed across five states.

LATEST POSTS