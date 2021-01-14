ALERT: Phone scammers pretending to be Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Another phone scam is making the rounds in east Alabama involving the criminal on the other end of the line using a real Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy’s name demanding you pay up or go to jail.

“The intended victim receives a phone call from a male who IDs himself as a deputy so and so and uses the name of an actual employee with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

From there, the fake deputy says a warrant is out for your arrest, you’ve missed jury duty or some other court function, and they demand payment to fix the issue.

“The person is told if they don’t comply, deputies are on the way. This is a scam we want to remind the public the sheriff’s office and no law enforcement agency or court system will call and solicit funds from persons regarding any legal matter,” said Jones.

The scammer can be convincing and intimidating, along with using what appears to be a local number to lure you in.

“They are spoofing numbers that appear to be local with a local area code and even a local pre-fix you will recognize,” said Jones.

Please don’t fall for it. Hang up and report the scam. Also, make sure your kids, older relatives, and friends know these types of phone scams.

“Please make sure especially the seniors in your life are aware because they are subject to fall prey to these types of scams,” said Sheriff Jones.

While some scammers have been arrested, most of them make thousands of these calls a day from another state or country.