DANA POINT, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) Chairman John Wahl is joining the leadership ranks at the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Wahl was elected one of the RNC’s vice chairmen at the party’s winter meeting in California this week. He will oversee the Southern region of the RNC.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the people of Alabama on the RNC, and defend the conservative values that Republican voters stand for,” Wahl said. “I believe the RNC needs a fresh vision for the 2024 election cycle, and I look forward to being part of a team working towards that goal.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was re-elected to a fourth term at the same meeting.

The Alabama Republican Party’s steering committee previously issued a vote of “no confidence” in McDaniel, who has led the party since 2017. ALGOP joined several other state parties in calling for McDaniel to step down.

A report from The Hill noted during McDaniel’s tenure, the Republican Party “lost the House in 2018, lost the White House and Senate in 2020, and took back a narrower House majority than expected while losing the Senate again [in 2022].”