OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) — The Opelika Learning Center’s office received a bomb threat at around 1:30 p.m. on April 13, 2022.

Both students and staff were promptly evacuated from the building while the Opelika Police Department arrived to secure the perimeter of the building. They proceeded to thoroughly search and sweep the learning center, then gave an all-clear at around 2:30 p.m.

This incident is under further investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at (334) 705-5200, or through their Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.