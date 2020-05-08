AMBER ALERT issued for baby taken in alleged carjacking in Talladega

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - Thanks to an exclusive invitation, WRBL News 3 was more than happy to accept, we are playing Quarantine Bingo with Opelika's Recycled Teenagers. The invitation allows us to take a closer look at the extraordinary efforts on behalf of Opelika Parks and Rec to make sure its 65 and older group is staying connected while remaining apart.

A virtual room filled with laughter greeted WRBL's Elizabeth White as she signed into Opelika's Recycled Teens Quarantine Bingo on Zoom. The grand prize for winning is a miniature bottle of hand sanitizer. The prize announcement sent the group into fits of giggles.